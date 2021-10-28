Killer 4K TV deal: save $800 off the 75-inch Sony X90J TV at Amazon

In the market for a feature-rich 4K HDR TV with the wow factor? You'd do well to consider the 75-inch Sony X90J, especially now that Amazon has slashed over $800 off the MSRP.

Just last week, the Sony Bravia XR75X90J would have set you back $2600. Now, you can grab one for only $1798! This full-array LED panel features Sony's Cognitive XR processor, Google TV and support for Dolby Vision HDR.

Secure the incredible 30% discount below and discover the (many) reasons why we rate the X90J so highly...

Sony 75-inch X90J TV deal

Sony KD-50X80J Sony XR-75X90J 4K HDR TV $2600 $1798 (save $802)

This classy-looking 75-inch LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's worth considering, especially at this affordable price. There's $100 off the 50-inch model too. View Deal

In our opinion, the Sony X90J (and its X94J sibling) is simply the best, big, mid-range TV you can currently buy.

We recently awarded the 65-inch version of the XR-65X90J five stars and a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award to boot. We've not tested the 75-inch version but the two versions are almost identical, so you can expect impressive performance and a loaded spec sheet.

This TV supports 4K at 120Hz out of the box and plenty of content options thanks to the Google TV operating system. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV are here in all of their 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos glory.

A nice extra bonus for those who buy this (and any other XR-series Sony TV) is the built-in Bravia Core app, which streams blockbuster movies at bitrates higher than any other app and similar to those of a 4K Blu-ray disc.

There’s an impressive level of contrast on display and colours are excellent throughout. Overall, the X90J delivers a picture that's cinematically warm and rich – and true to the Dolby Vision ethos

Of course, you could buy a 50-inch OLED for around the same price but why do that when you can choose a TV that's a little less premium and a lot bigger. For $1798, the X90J serves up an immersive home theater experiences that you'll struggle to beat at this price.

Head to Amazon now and save $800 on the XR-75X90J before this epic deal evaporates.

