KEF is taking pre-orders before Christmas for its forthcoming X300A active digital hi-fi speaker (£600 per pair), due for official launch in 2013.

The KEF X300A is designed for use with a PC or Mac desktop computer or laptop, and connection is via 96kHz/24-bit USB digital inputs. It incorporates KEF's distinctive Uni-Q driver, derived from KEF's flagship Blade speaker.

Available in a 'gunmetal' finish, customers can pre-order the X300A now from official KEF retailers or through the KEF website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook