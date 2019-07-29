JBL's Tune 120TWS are true wireless earbuds for just £90

Want to go properly wireless without spending a small fortune? JBL’s cheap and cheerful Tune 120TWS headphones might be just the ticket.

Priced at £90/$100 the Tune 120TWS in-ears come in comfortably cheaper than rivals such as the 2019 Apple AirPods (£159/$159). They boast a combined battery life of 16 hours (four from the earbuds, plus 12 from the charging case), while a 15 minute speed-charge will fill them with an hour of juice.

Playback can be adjusted from the earpieces, with controls for pausing, playing, skipping tracks and accepting phone calls. The wireless buds even come with one-click Siri and Google Assistant functionality.

Each bud uses a single 5.8mm driver, while JBL has has included its ‘Pure Bass’ tech which claims to reproduce a 'concert hall' soundstage and deep, powerful bass.

The JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds are available in a choice of white, black and blue and are on sale now.

