IsoTek has announced the launch of the Super Titan power conditioner, which aims to meet the demands of high-end power amplifiers in similarly top-end systems.

Weighing in at – gulp – £5995, the new model builds upon the existing Titan and is the first unit in a new Ultra Reference range of power components from IsoTek.

The Super Titan is almost twice as powerful as the existing model, with double the filtering capacity.

Capable of delivering 7360 watts of continuous power, with 35,500 watts of transient power on tap, IsoTek claims it's 'the world's most powerful audiophile mains conditioner'.

But most crucial is the Super Titan's ability to eliminate noise, with IsoTek claiming the new model 'removes both differential and common mode noise, improving sonic clarity and definition' without, crucially, affecting performance.

The IsoTek Super Titan is available from April in black or natural aluminium, priced at £5995. The second component in the Ultra Reference range will be available later this year.

