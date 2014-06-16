A new week and a new set of leaked iPhone 6 images – this time in the form of mock-ups courtesy of Australian tipster Sonny Dickson.

The images show two iPhone 6 smartphones side-by-side, one is the much rumoured 4.7in variant and the other is a larger, 5.5in model.

MORE: iPhone 6: release date, news and rumours

Sonny Dickson is something of a reliable source for leaks, as he correctly predicted the look of the iPhone 5s last year. However, he has stressed these are mock-ups based on online mock-ups – so don't view them as the finished item.

The image of a 5.5in iPhone is quite interesting. Apple CEO Tim Cook is noted to have said the 4in screen on the iPhone 5 and 5S is the ideal size, so a 5.5in model could be seen as Apple listening to the demand for larger screens.

iPhone 6 images have been popping up on the internet frequently. Just last week, Taiwanese pop star Jimmy Lin posted alleged photos on Chinese social network Weibo.

Back in April we reported on some leaked images suggesting a new design for the iPhone 6 that appeared on a French technology website.

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+