Apple has today sent out invitations for an event on September 9th, at which the company is widely-expected to unveil the new iPhone, the iPhone 6.

The iPhone 6 is predicted to come in new, larger sizes, with rumours having long circulated that Apple will follow the lead of the flagship Android smartphones from HTC, Samsung, Sony and others, and release a big-screen iPhone.

The smart money appears to be on the iPhone 6 screen size coming in at 4.7- and 5.5-inch sizes - a notable jump from the 4in screen of the latest-generation iPhone 5C and iPhone 5S phones.

News of the September 9th date, which fits with previous Apple iPhone event dates, first broke on the respected Re/code tech news site in the US last month, and has now been confirmed by the Apple invitation.

September 9th was a long-time favourite for the iPhone 6 release date, with rumours suggesting the new phone would go on sale ten days later on Friday September 19th.

The new iPhone is expected to have a full HD resolution, sapphire glass screen, an improved processor, a slimmer, more powerful battery and potentially come with larger storage options. Whatever shape they come in, the new iPhones will be running the latest iOS 8 software, which is currently available in beta.

The September event could also see new iPads or even the eagerly-awaited iWatch smartwatch, though, as usual, there's no hint of any official confirmation from Apple.

In July, Apple posted quarterly revenues of $37.4 billion and a quarterly net profit of $7.7 billion, thanks in no small part to selling 35.2 million iPhones in the quarter (Q3 2014).

