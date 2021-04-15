iPhone 13 leaks reveal "strange" camera arrangement

iPhone 13 leaks aren't unusual, but the latest disclosure is more intriguing than normal. A new 3D render (above) suggests Apple could be making some "strange" design changes, claims 9to5Mac.

The renders originate from MySmartPrice, which tips the iPhone 13 for an iPhone 12-like design and a smaller notch. The same publication also claims the iPhone 13 could boast two front cameras, though we'd take that with a generous pinch of salt.

The biggest surprise, however, is the new camera bump: it seems to sport a pretty radical 'diagonal arrangement'. The cameras are stacked vertically on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, but on the iPhone 13 the rear lenses are depicted top-left and bottom right of the camera module. Cue much head-scratching.

We're expecting very few technical upgrades to the iPhone 13 cameras, so it seems curious (or unlikely) that Apple would rejig the position of the lenses. Could it be an aesthetic choice? And will the design of the triangular camera on the iPhone 13 Pro models also be changing?

One theory is that the reshuffle could free up space for a LIDAR sensor, but that would more than likely be reserved for the more expensive Pro models. Others have questioned the authenticity of the leak. As 9to5Mac says, MySmartPrice has a good track record when it comes to iPhone renders but past material has typically surfaced with the approval of respected leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks). We shall see.

In the market for a new smartphone? The iPhone 13 is tipped for an 120Hz OLED display that uses variable refresh rate technology to prolong the battery life. It's not due to drop until September but in the meantime, Cupertino is expected to unveil a new iPad Pro at its Spring Loaded event on 20th April.

