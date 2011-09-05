There's been no shortage of AirPlay speakers unleashed at IFA, and the latest to join the fray are the Live and Lounge from Libratone.

The Copenhagen-based audio company specialises in developing wireless sound solutions, so AirPlay fits well with its product development strategy.

The Libratone Live (above, £599) is a 150W AirPlay sound system for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch and Mac/PC computers with iTunes, fitted with five amplifiers and advanced sigital signal processing (DSP).

The larger Libratone Lounge (below left, £1199) is designed for use with a TV in the living room.

Both models include Libratone's 'FullRoom' technology with the tweters and midrange drives arranged to disperse sound in all directions, reflecting it off the room's walls to give 360 degree sound.

For even better performance, owners can use a special Libratone app on any iOS device to fine-tune the speaker, by inputting details about the placement of the system – the app will then adjust the sound accordingly to suit the room.

The app also works as a remote volume control when using the aux connection.

Each speaker is finished in luxury cashmere wool, available in a choice of colours.

