AKG looks to be going for the lucrative trendy-headphone market with its new Quincy Jones Signature Line headphones. The music legend, who lists among his achievements a staggering 79 GRAMMY nominations and 27 wins, says: 'Throughout my entire career, I have trusted only AKG to deliver the highest standard of sound – the same standard I hold myself to when I make my music'.

The 'Q Factor' headphones come in three flavours - in-ear, closed-backed on-ear and open-backed over-ear - and will be available in October. We're still awaiting UK pricing, but can confirm that the entry-level Q350 will cost €59 on the continent, the top-of-the-range Q701 will set you back €499, and the closed-back Q460 will fit somewhere in between.

Each model is available in 'lime', white or black, and what's more, a share of the proceeds from every set sold will go to the Quincy Jones Musiq Consortium, which is dedicated to 'making music an ongoing part of the lives of American children'.

We'll be getting review samples just as soon as we can, but for now, feast your eyes on these stylish sets in the pics below.

AKG Q350 with iPhone-compatible in-line mic and controls

AKG Q460 - folding, closed-back design with iPhone-compatible in-line mic and controls

AKG Q701 - individually tested and numbered, open-back, 'reference-class' headphones