Hurry! This early Black Friday OLED TV deal includes 25% off the LG A1 and free HBO Max

OLED TVs are big, right? Or at least, they were. For years, the only OLED TVs you could buy were 55in or larger. But then along came 48in models that changed the game.

If you've been considering adding a smaller screen to your household but don't want to sacrifice picture performance, then look no further. The 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV is currently available at its lowest ever price on Amazon of $897, down from $1200, saving you a sizable 25%.

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. This deal includes 6 months free access to HBO Max. View Deal

With a 4K resolution and a 60Hz OLED display, LG's A1 series offers an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV. It doesn't have the next-gen HDMI 2.1 features of some more expensive models but does support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor as the more expensive B1 range. We've not had a chance to test this model for ourselves yet, but if the rest of the brand's five-star reviews this year are anything to go by, then the A1 shouldn't disappoint.

There are plenty of features onboard too with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR supported as well as integrated access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. You'll need a subscription to access those services, but as a bonus with this purchase, you'll receive 6 months of free access to HBO Max, worth $90, where you can stream blockbusters like Dune and the forthcoming Matrix 4 equal or binge some of the service's excellent originals, including Succession and How to with John Wilson.

