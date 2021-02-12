Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 deals: all-new flagship phones up to $200 off at Amazon

We praised the five-star Samsung Galaxy S21 for its "rich, smooth display, solid battery life and superb all-round camera", but however much we enjoyed its performance, $800 for the 'standard' model is still a hefty fee for most.

Now, Amazon is making Samsung's newest trio of new smartphones a lot more interesting by lowering prices: $700 for the Galaxy S21, the S21 Plus for $800 and $1000 for the flagship S21 Ultra – in other words, discounts of $100, $200 and $200, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S21 $800 $700 (save $100) at Amazon

Like the step-up S21+ (below), the 5G S21 pairs a triple-lens rear camera comprising ultra-wide 12MP (capable of a 120-degree field of view), wide-angle 12MP and 64MP telephoto lenses with a 10MP front snapper. Expect a 6.2in AMOLED screen and "one of the market’s best all-rounders" – as we said in our recent review. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21+ $1000 $800 (save $200) at Amazon

You can now save a whopping 20 per cent on the step-up model (128GB storage) that arrived on shelves barely two weeks ago! 6.7-inches of AMOLED screen and a beefy 4800mAh battery make for very tasty upgrades, now for the same original MSRP as the 'standard' 6.2-in S21. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra $1200 $1000 (save $200) at Amazon

The 128GB 5G flagship Ultra model is now $200 off too. This phone offers a 6.8in screen with 3200x1440 resolution (rather than 2400x1080 in the S21 and S21+) and Samsung's top-spec 108MP camera with 100X dual-lens zoom, allowing you to pinch, crop and zoom in on your photos to see tiny, unexpected details. And look at the discount! View Deal

Of the three-strong, 5G-supporting Galaxy S21 range, you’ll want to consider the two more premium models, the S21+ and S21 Ultra, if you’re after a large screen, a top-spec camera (offered by the S21 Ultra), or are particularly excited by the prospect of using your phone to unlock your car (both support the UWB tech that makes this possible).

But for those who are happy with a 6.2in screen and far more affordable price tag, the ‘standard’ S21 offers the bulk of the S21 features in the smallest, most affordable package of the three.

And that's not all! Amazon is also offering Samsung’s newest Galaxy Buds Pro headphones (in black) for half-price when purchasing one of these smartphones. Simply add the Galaxy Buds Pro in black – which normally retail for $200 – to your basket alongside a Samsung phone and it’ll automatically apply the $100 discount. Boom.

So, should you opt for one of these 2021 models over last year's smartphone offering from Samsung? Well, the March 2020-release Galaxy S20 line-up marked a thorough overhaul, bringing in 5G support and 120Hz refresh rate displays for the first time, plus significant camera upgrades. For the S21 range, the gains are admittedly more marginal – the camera software has been enhanced, the design is arguably better and it packs the company’s most advanced processor yet (the 5nm Exynos 2100) – but if you simply need the latest Galaxy smartphone on the block, a saving of up to $200 makes sense now, doesn't it?

