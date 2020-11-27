Huge Black Friday speaker deals! Save 25% on five-star Q Acoustics speakers and soundbars

In celebration of Black Friday, Amazon is offering up to 25 per cent off a range of Q Acoustics' latest speakers, speaker packages and soundbars – many of which have garnered five-star reviews from us here at What Hi-Fi?, and some of which are What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

Here, Q Acoustics' budget 3000i range of speakers are on the end of discounts, from the smallest, entry-level 3010i standmounts to the pricier 3050i floorstanders. Looking for a great-value surround sound package, or perhaps a more compact TV audio-boosting solution in the shape of a soundbar? You're catered for too.

We've listed the speaker deals below for your consideration...

Black Friday speaker deals

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: $265 $225.24 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So honestly, any discount is most welcome.

Q Acoustics 3050i floorstanders: $840 £713.99 at Amazon

If your love for bass and big sound is greater than your budget for new speakers, a pair of midrange floorstanders could be just what your living room needs. And these punchy, musical and subtle performers are a great example of one.

Q Acoustics 7000i 5.0 speaker package $790 $592.49 at Amazon

Want convincing surround sound but tight on space? This former Award-winning satellite speaker style package is down to a new low price thanks to this 25 per cent Black Friday discount.

Q Acoustics M4 soundbar $350 $297.49 at Amazon

Q Acoustics has taken its stereo speaker expertise and put it to great use. Promising great dispersion of sound and a weighty, powerful bass, this soundbar, while on the large size, will give your TV a much-needed sonic boost.

