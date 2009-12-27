There are around 90 albums to choose from for less than a fiver, including Rage Against the Machine, Definitely Maybe by Oasis, Twenty Five by George Michael, Frank Sinatra's Christmas Collection and The Annie Lennox Collection.
There's also a big selection of additional albums for under £6 and under £7.
And if you fancy some cut-price movies, take your pick from the original Italian Job starring Michael Caine, Fatal Attraction, Witness, The Great Gatsby, Escape from Alcatraz and Internal Affairs – all available to own for £3.99.
Head on over to the iTunes store for these and many more sale offers. And don't forget your free Christmas download every day between December 26th and January 6th.