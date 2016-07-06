Trending

The hear0 is a wireless speaker inside a tennis ball

By News 

The hear0 upcycles used balls from tennis championships and turns them into Bluetooth speakers. New balls please!

Ever wondered what happened to the used tennis balls at the end of a major championships? No, we hadn't either, but Richard Moss evidently did when he created the hear0, a Bluetooth speaker made out of retired tennis balls.

According to its Kickstarter page, the hear0 “represents a change in attitude and vision”, and it claims that tennis balls have “untapped potential” as hi-fi equipment. It’s certainly an environmentally conscious way of producing a wireless speaker.

It’s both portable and durable, with a button at the bottom serving as an on/off switch, as well as allowing it to pair with other devices.

It comes with a cradle that doubles as a charging device. Battery life is quoted as five hours at 70 per cent volume. The speaker grille has been designed in a Fibonacci spiral that Moss claims “optimises sound projection”.

While it is still in the early stages of its Kickstarter rollout, with £6065 of £40,000 pledged, there are 22 days left until it ends on 28th July.

You can visit here to find out more and pledge money. The cheapest donation is £50 (£45 for the early bird package), but for £150 you will get a hear0 signed by 1987 Wimbledon Champion Pat Cash. Ace!

MORE: 7 of the best wireless speakers