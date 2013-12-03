Grado's UK distributor Armour Home has just announced that the entire range of Grado headphones will receive a price cut.
The SR80i open-back headphones, which won a What Hi-Fi Sound and Vision Award this year, can now be picked up for £100, down from £135. The entire range can be bought directly from Grado's website.
Other price reductions include:
iGrado - £50, down from £55
SR60i - £80, down from £100
SR125i - £150, down from £200 - See Grado SR125 review
SR225i - £200, down from £295
SR325iS - £300, down from £385
RS1i - £700, down from £895
RS2i - £500, down from £685 - see Grado RS2 review
PS500 - £600, down from £735
GS1000i - £1000, down from £1200
PS1000 - £1700, down from £2000
iGi in-ears - £90, down from £100
GR10 in-ears - £400, down from £420
GR8 in-ears - £300, down from £315
