Trending

Grado GR8 review

These Grado buds offer a great deal in the way of detailing - dragging up the smallest amount – but we'd like some natural richness there too Tested at £300

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

These in-ears have a precise, detailed sound, but we'd like a more natural sounding richness there too

For

  • Precision
  • detailed
  • understated looks

Against

  • No carry pouch
  • lack a certain richness and natural delivery

Grado could easily ignore the in-ear market, safe in the knowledge that it manufactures some of the finest ‘on-ear' headphones that money can buy.

But no: Grado is branching out into this sector with a pricey pair costing £300.

The GR8s certainly don't look as snazzy as some near rivals, offering a more subtle and understated look.

They come with four different sizes of ear bud, but annoyingly there's no carrying pouch – surely you'd want to protect such an expensive investment?

Even tonal balance
But they perform well: they have an even tonal balance, and a very detailed, insightful presentation that peers into the music and digs up minute levels of sonic information.

However, vocals don't sound quite as natural and believable as the best. They lack a certain harmonic richness, and as a result, they don't connect with the listener quite as fully.

The GR8s are a fine addition to the Grado range but in this case, the level of performance doesn't quite justify the price tag.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.gradolabs.com
Brand NameGrado
Product TypeEarphone
ManufacturerGrado Labs, Inc
Product LineIn-ear
Manufacturer Part NumberGR8
Product NameGrado GR8
Product ModelGR8

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance120 Ohm
Cable Length1.30 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • GR8 In-Ear Headphone
  • 3 x Pair ear tips
  • 4 x Ear wax proof cloth
  • 2 x Ear wax proof cloth ring

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignEarbud
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorOpen
Weight Approximate9 kg

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year