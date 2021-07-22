Grab a 2021 Samsung TV deal at Crutchfield's Black Friday in July

Why wait for November for the Black Friday TV sales? Crutchfield has gone early and launched a Black Friday in July promotion with Samsung TV deals the major focus. If you're in the market for a nice new Mini LED screen, this looks like a very good moment to invest.

These aren't old models either. The bulk of the discounts are on the Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED TVs. These are the company's top televisions for the year and, for the first time, combine Mini LED backlighting with quantum dot technology across the premium sets at both 4K and 8K levels.

The pick of the 4K crop is the Samsung QN90A which is stated as the same TV as the Samsung QN95A from the UK, only without the One Connect box for the US version.

This is a terrific TV, the best of Samsung's 4K models for 2021, ands it's available as part of this promotion in 50in, 55in, 65in, 75in and 85in sizes with discounts ranging from $100 at the smallest size to $1000 off the largest model.

Don't hang about, though, some of the sizes are already listed as temporarily out of stock.

Samsung 4K TV deals

Samsung QN65QN90A 65in 4K Neo QLED TV $2598 $2198

Samsung's brand new flagship 4K 'Neo QLED' TV has already dropped in price. This is a superb television with a super-punchy Mini LED backlight and four HDMI 2.1 sockets. An excellent buy. Also available in 50in, 55in, 75in and 85in sizes.



Also very high up our list of recommendations is the fabulous Samsung QN900A TV which combines 8K resolution with Mini LED to brilliant effect, certainly in the 75in size. You can pick it up at Crutchfield at the moment in 65in, 75in and 85in sizes with discounts of $500, $1200 and $1500 respectively.

Samsung 8K TV deals

Samsung QN75QN900A 65in 8K Mini LED TV $6998 $5798

We tested this 8K flagship in the 75in size and fell in love with it. Mini LED and 8K technologies combine for a wonderfully crisp and three-dimensional picture. Also available at a discount in 65in and 85in size.

Samsung QN65QN800A 65in 8K Mini LED TV $3498 $2998

Not one we've tested but you still get the same benefits of 8K and Mini LED as the flagship model above but with a few little nips and tucks to make this step-down set that little bit more affordable. Also available at a discount in the 75in size and 85in size too.

If that's a bit strong on budget, then you can also get the step-down 8K model in Crutchfield sales. The Samsung QN800A is not a set we've tested but you can read all about how it in our Samsung 2021 TV line-up. It's available to buy in 65in, 75in and 85in sizes.

Should you rather stick to 4K, then the Q80A, Q85A, Q70A and Q60A Neo QLEDs are also on special as part of the summer promotion. There are also savings on the stylish Samsung The Frame TV and the Samsung The Terrace TV range the latter of which is designed specifically for use outdoors. Save up to $700 on those.

While the Black Friday in July promotion is very much a Samsung special, do take a look at Crutchfield's other great AV deals while your there. These include $100 off on 2021 OLED TVs like Sony's A90J and A80J and LG's OLED C1 TV.

Head over to Crutchfield for the lot and our best Crutchfield deals page for the What Hi-Fi? curated version of the top discounts on offer.

