Google's made it official: the Pixel 6 launch date is 19th October

The Google Pixel 6 launch event will officially be taking place on Tuesday 19th October, falling in line with previous teasers from Google.

Kicking off at 10am PT / 6pm BST / 4am AEDT, we should get the full lowdown on Google's new flagship phones to add to the scraps of official information we’ve been fed so far.

We know we’ll be seeing two handsets at the launch — the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro — both of which will sport the same design which includes a prominent rear camera strip housing.

Specs-wise, we know they’ll be powered by Google’s very own Tensor processor, and we expect to see more details shared about its capabilities and what makes it so special. Machine learning and AI capabilities are sure to get a mention, along with potentially new image processing smarts.

On the imaging front, the Pixel 6 Pro is likely to feature some impressive improvements, including a sensor that sucks in much more light for better shots in dim conditions, while the Pixel 6 Pro will also bring optical zoom to the table. Rumours have pointed to faster-charging batteries too, with 5G and Android 12 capabilities a given.

That’s all the latest info we have for the time being, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted with all the key information that arrives on the big day.

