Google Stadia is coming to Google TV and Android TV this month

The Google Stadia could gaming service is finally branching out to more devices. It will arrive on the excellent Google Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongle on 23rd June, as well as a number of TV sets running the Android TV operating system. And, all you'll need to enjoy the service is a compatible Bluetooth controller (and a Google Stadia subscription, of course).

Here's the full list of supported devices, as of 23rd June:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935 / 805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

If your Android TV isn't supported, you might be able to sign up for Google's experimental support – this lets it run on a wider range of devices, though the experience won't have been optimised, so "not every Android TV OS device will work perfectly", Google warns. To do so, install the Stadia app from the Google Play Store, and opt in when asked.

Many have seen the lack of Stadia support on Chromecast with Google TV a major oversight – though it didn't stop the streaming dongle earning five stars in our review – so this wider rollout will be welcome news for many. And as well as adding some much-needed gaming skills to a handful of Android TVs, it makes an already excellent media streamer even better.

