Google Pixel smartphones get fresh audio visual upgrades in January update

Google Pixel owners were treated to a host of audio upgrades last month. Now, a January update has brought yet more audio and visual improvements.

As well as fixing a few bugs caused by last month's major 'Pixel Feature Drop', the new software provides Google 2020 handsets – including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a – with "further improvements for auto-brightness response in certain light conditions."

The Pixel 5 is singled out for special treatment as it gets "further tuning & improvements for volume level of system sounds.” In other words, system sounds – including the camera shutter noise that some found obnoxiously-loud – have been turned down.

Last but not least, Google says it has addressed “speaker noise in certain scenarios” in relation to the Pixel 4a 5G and upped the "auto-rotation response" across all Pixel devices.

The updates are rolling out now to all supported Pixel devices running Android 11.

"Users will receive a notification once it becomes available,” notes Google.

Can't wait? Tap 'check for updates' in your Pixel's settings menu. You can check out full details of all the fixes and improvements in this Google changelog.

