Get $20 off the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with this Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon's Fire TV Stick streamers are some of the best value propositions around, and that's more true than ever thanks to this Black Friday deal.

It knocks $20 off the price of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max – the big daddy of the Fire TV Stick family. Now priced just $40, you also get a two-year protection plan thrown in.

$60 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $60 $40 at Amazon (save $20)

Amazon's top-of-the-range Fire TV Stick Max has plenty of streaming smarts. It usually costs $60 with the two-year protection plan, but that's reduced by 20 dollars with this deal. Also available without the plan for $34.99 (down from $54.99).

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the latest and greatest entrant to Amazon's stellar Fire Stick family.

It has more power, more memory and a quicker Wi-Fi 6 connection compared to the standard Fire TV Stick 4K. It's 40 per cent faster, thanks to its new quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. There's also a new, faster 750MHz GPU and ALLM for the gamers, while it also uses 15 per cent less power in low power mode than the standard 4K Stick.

This particular offer includes a two-year protection plan that covers product breakdowns during normal use, plus mechanical and electrical failures. There's 24/7 support and two-day replacements, should your streamer give up the ghost. Want to pass on the protection plan? Well, the standalone Fire TV Stick Max is currently just $34.99 (down from $54.99), also on Amazon.

MORE:

See the best Black Friday Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Streaming stick stand-off: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite vs Fire TV Stick (3rd Generation) vs Fire TV Stick 4K: which is best?

Check out the best Black Friday AV and home cinema deals