Get a 50-inch Roku TV for just $170 in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday TV deals don't get much cheaper than this: for just $170, you can currently pick up a 50-inch Roku TV in the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale.

We'd usually steer clear of a TV costing as little as this, but the Westinghouse TV we're looking at actually seems to have a lot going for it, namely a 4K resolution, HDR support, the excellent Roku platform and absolutely loads of positive user reviews.

Cyber Monday cheap 4K TV deal

Westinghouse 50-inch 4K Roku TV $350 $170 at Best Buy

If you thought that $170 was simply too little for a 4K TV, think again. For that very low price tag, this Westinghouse offers not only a 4K HDR performance, but also the full Roku smart TV experience. The performance obviously won't be amazing, but that doesn't mean it's not amazing value.View Deal

The best part of this TV deal is undoubtedly the Roku operating system, which is incredibly easy to use and includes all of the streaming apps you're ever likely to need, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and even, now, Peacock. You can cast videos, photos and music to the TV from your phone, too, by using the Roku TV app.

The large 50-inch screen has a full 4K resolution and supports HDR10 high dynamic range content, and three HDMIs should be plenty for most users. One of those HDMIs even supports ARC (Audio Return Channel) for the simple connection of a compatible soundbar.

This Westinghouse is never going to challenge a flagship OLED or QLED in terms of performance, but it costs a fraction of OLED and QLED money and looks very substantially featured given the extremely low Cyber Monday deal price. It looks well worth taking a chance on.

