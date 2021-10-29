Free Pixel Buds plus a $200 gift card when you buy the Google Pixel 6 at Visible

Black Friday has come early at Visible! The Verizon-owned carrier is offering free Google Pixel Buds A-Series headphones (worth $99), plus a $200 virtual gift card, when you buy a Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone.

The newly-launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature sleek designs, AI-enabled cameras and Google's latest Tensor chip. Visible is offering the Google Pixel 6 (128GB) for $600 and the Pixel 6 Pro for $888. You must transfer your number to Visible to be eligible.

Image Pixel 6 Free Pixel Buds A-Series plus a $200 gift card

The Pixel 6 costs $600. But if you buy it at Visible, you get a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds worth $99 plus a $200 gift card. So you basically get $299 back, meaning you get a top Android phone for half price!

Image Pixel 6 Pro Free Pixel Buds A-Series plus a $200 gift card

The same deal applies to the Pixel 6 Pro, which boasts a larger, 6.7-inch display with curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. If you want the flagship Pixel, this is the model to go for. Free Pixel Buds and $200 gift card included.

Google is offering both of these phones on its own website at (almost) identical prices – but you won't get a free Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless earbuds, let alone a $200 virtual gift card.

Make sure you buy direct from Visible to get the goodies. You can redeem your gift card after you've made your first three monthly payments. You should receive an email with a code for a free pair of Pixel Buds right after you activate your phone.

The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera and a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Pixel 6 Pro boasts a larger 6.71-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with curved edges and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro model also has an extra camera.

Google claims the new Pixel 6 is "up to 80 per cent faster" compared to the Pixel 5 thanks to its new Tensor processor, which powers a host of AI-enhanced software, including Magic Eraser, Google's long-awaited Photoshop-style software that removes "strangers and unwanted objects" from images with a swipe and a tap.

We've yet to review either handset but, in our experience, Google's Pixel phones are some of the best Android phones around. When you factor in the free Pixel Buds headphones and $200 gift card at Visible, there's every reason to consider picking up a Pixel.

