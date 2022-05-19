Focal and Naim team up for a special edition streaming system

Focal and Naim have once again teamed up to create a beast of a system. Hot on the heels of the pair's 10th Anniversary Edition hi-fi system unveiled in March comes the Focal Aria K2 926 & Naim Uniti Star Ash Grey system. And it's every bit its precursor's equal.

As the name suggests, it combines a new K2 version of Focal’s Aria 926 floorstanding speakers with Naim’s excellent Uniti Star streamer. The result is a system that can stream music from the likes of Tidal and Spotify, play and rip CDs, add some oomph to your TV sound, and more.

The Star is a master of all trades, able to handle music streaming, CD playback and ripping, and a trifecta of wireless tech: Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built-in and Bluetooth. It connects to your TV via an HDMI cable, and you can hook up a turntable too.

Voice control? But of course, courtesy of Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. And while the Star usually only comes in black, it's available – like the speakers – in ash grey for the first time as part of this special edition system.

Focal has poured all of its 40-plus years of expertise into the K2 926. They feature an updated version of Focal's K2 sandwich cone, which first launched in the mid-1980s.

Also onboard is Focal’s classic 25mm TNF Aluminium/Magnesium inverted dome tweeter design atop a 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) midrange K2 driver and twin 6.5-inch (16.5cm) bass drivers. Focal’s multi-port Powerflow design, ultra-rigid cabinet construction and solid aluminium-alloy base are also present and correct.

They look the part too, with a leather-effect baffle and a luxury ash grey finish usually only seen on Focal’s flagship Utopia Evo speakers.

The system comes with a 4m pair of Naim NAC A5 speaker cables, so is ready to go out of the box. It's available now for £6799 ($8999, AU$13499, €7899).

