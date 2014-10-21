In addition to Channel 5, 5* and 5 USA, ITVBe and British Eurosport 2 are now available on Sky Go. That you means you needn't miss content as diverse as The Dog Rescuers, British Superbikes and Neighbours.

Luke Bradley-Jones, brand director of TV products at Sky, said: "It’s great news for our 5.6 million Sky Go customers who can now get even more shows to watch including TOWIE and Big Brother."

Channel 5 digital media director James Tatam added: "We’re delighted Sky Go customers will be able to enjoy the incredible line up of programmes we’ve put together this autumn across Channel 5, 5* and 5 USA."

