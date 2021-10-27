Epic early Black Friday 8K TV deal: save up to $3500 off the stellar Samsung QN900A

Black Friday is still a few weeks away but Samsung is already offering incredible discounts on its QN900A 8K TV. There's $1700 off the 65-inch model (was $5000, now $3300), $1500 off the Award-winning 75-inch (was $7000, now $4500) and $3500 off the 85-inch (was $9000, now $5500).

Those are some serious savings – especially when you consider that we awarded the 75-inch QN900A five stars, praising its "awesome sense of scale", "feature-rich" spec and gorgeous edge-to-edge Mini LED display.

The QN900A was already impossible to ignore, but at these prices, it's now a must-buy for those who want the wow factor...

Best Samsung 8K TV deal 2021

Image Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV $7000 $4500 at Samsung

This 75-inch What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award winner marks a coming of age for 8K TVs. It’s so impressive that it easily outperforms other 4K panels we’ve seen at the size. There's also $1700 off the 65-inch model and $3500 off the 85-inch. View Deal

The QN900A is proof that you don’t need 8K footage to prove the worth of an 8K TV. This fabulous TV manages an awesome sense of scale but with a crispness of detail that we’d normally associate with a smaller 4K set.

This 2021 TV is so much better than previous 8K models, too, thanks to its Mini LED backlighting and wealth of dimming zones. We've never seen anything like this level of shading skill at 8K. And even when dropping down to 4K HDR video, the results are jaw-dropping.

The QN900A is insanely thin, too; 16mm all round, with no protrusions on the rear whatsoever. That’s both rare and remarkably pleasing to the eye. It should also come in handy if you plan to mount this TV on the wall like a (very fancy) painting.

Samsung has one of the best TV operating systems in Tizen, while gamers will be wowed by ALLM, AMD’s HDR-certified Freesync Premium Pro anti-screen tearing tech and dynamic refresh rate support through Samsung’s ‘Motion Xcelerator Turbo’.

All in all, the QN900A has one of the richest TV feature sets you’ll find anywhere right now. And with these huge Samsung discounts, we reckon there's never been a better time to buy one of the best 8K TVs.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs available

And here are the best gaming TVs around right now

PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: which is better?