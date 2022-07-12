$100 off! Save big bucks on the five-star Q Acoustics M20 speakers this Prime Day

Prime Day hi-fi deals have been thin on the ground so far, but here's a real tempter: $100 off the five-star Q Acoustics M20 wireless speakers (opens in new tab). The tasty discount drops the price from $599 to just $499 – a 17% reduction on the MSRP.

We are huge fans of the M20. Not only is it a neat, flexible stereo system, it features aptX HD Bluetooth onboard so you can wirelessly stream high-resolution audio (up to 24-bit/48kHz) to them from compatible devices.

The $100 discount (opens in new tab) applies to the gloss black finish only – which is fine with us, because it's stunning. Insert chef's kiss here...

Prime Day Q Acoustics M20 speaker deal

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics M20 (black) $599 $499 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

"An unfussy, just-add-source set of powered Bluetooth speakers that we find impossible to dislike," we concluded in our recent five-star review. And that was before Amazon slashed a hundred bucks off the price.

The M20 is a pair of powered speakers designed to work wherever you feel like putting them – perched on a bookshelf or speaker stands; fixed to the wall; flanking your computer screen or your TV. They also have a lot of useful connections on the back – TVs, CD players, turntables and laptops can also be wired to the M20 through optical, RCA line-level, aux and USB Type B connections, and there’s a subwoofer output if you want to add one to the set-up.

The design is typical of Q Acoustics – classy and minimalist. It’s not possible to remove the grilles, but if we could, we would see a two-way design with 125mm mid/bass driver and 22mm tweeter. The amplification, 130W in total, is squirrelled away in the master speaker, which also features a power button framed with an LED light (it glows different colours as you scroll through Bluetooth, optical, analogue and USB source options).

Sonically, the M20 punch well above their weight, displaying a great sense of timing and enough oomph to fill larger rooms. The soundstage is expansive and all musical strands are held competently within a cohesive mix.

In short, the M20 is more likely to become your entire music system than it is simply your new desktop speakers – and with $100 off during Amazon Prime Day 2022 (opens in new tab), you will be hard pushed to better the sound quality with hi-fi separates.

