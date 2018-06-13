It's been a long time coming but the UK is finally jumping aboard the good ship Dolby Cinema. Seven high-tech cinemas are set to launch "over the next several years", showcasing Dolby's state of the art video and audio technology.

This means Dolby Vision laser projector systems with high-grade optics, image processing, HDR, and "a contrast ration that far exceeds that of any other image technology on the market today."

It goes without saying the picture in these new cinemas will be complemented by all-singing, all-dancing Dolby Atmos audio rigs.

And then there's the promise of reclining seats. If you tend to wait until the latest blockbusters are released on 4K Blu-ray, could the prospect of a comfy chair tempt you out of hiding?

Mark Way, Managing Director of Odeon Cinema Group said, "this is a game changer in the UK, and our guests are going to love the stunning quality of Dolby Cinema. We're very excited to be partnering with Dolby to be the first cinemas to offer this experience in seven Odeon cinemas across the country."

There are still a few questions that need to be answered, though. There's no word on where these Dolby Cinemas will be situated or when we can expect the first one to open in the UK. We also don't know how much a ticket will cost. At a guess we'd imagine around the £15-£20 mark - we've reached out to Dolby and Odeon for comment.

Besides the UK news, Dolby has also announced Germany will be getting its first Dolby Cinema in late 2018. Situated at the Mathäser Palast in Munich, it will arrive partnership with the Kinopolis movie theatre group.

