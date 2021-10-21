Disney+ is coming to Hisense and Toshiba TVs with the VIDAA smart platform

Disney Plus is now available on Hisense and Toshiba TVs powered by the latest version of the Vidaa operating system (via flatpanelsHD).

Vidaa is a Linux-based smart TV platform that was once part of Hisense, but is now independent and aiming to establish itself as a rival to platforms such as Google's Android TV, Samsung's Tizen and LG's webOS.

If you own a Vidaa-powered Toshiba or Hisense TV, you should be able to access the Disney Plus app by updating your set's firmware to the "latest version" (that's likely to be 2020's Vidaa 4 or 2021's Vidaa U5).

Disney Plus recently won 'best video streaming service' at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021, so it's well worth considering. It provides shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic for just £7.99 / $7.99 / AU$11.99 a month or £80 / $80 / AU$120 a year.

The service supports streaming in excellent AV quality – up to 4K Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos – but it's not known whether the highest streaming quality is supported by Vidaa. The company seems to have big plans, though...

"Our cooperation with The Walt Disney Company is a major milestone for our organisation," noted Guy Edri, EVP of VIDAA USA. "Bringing Disney+ to the VIDAA platform globally is just the first step. We're looking forward to working with Disney on ways to expand our collaboration."

Today's announcement brings Toshiba and Hisense TVs in line with those from LG, Samsung and Sony, all of whom already offer TVs that come pre-loaded with the Disney Plus app. Panasonic also joined up with the House of Mouse recently, announcing the arrival of the app on Panasonic TVs released from 2017 onwards.

