Denon introduces its first ever true wireless headphones

Denon has just announced its first-ever lineup of true wireless in-ear headphones: the Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (AH-C830NCW) and Denon Wireless Earbuds (AH-C630W).

Compatible with any Bluetooth playback device, both new sets of Denon true wireless AirPods alternatives promise lifelike sound thanks to large dynamic drivers (10mm x 11mm in the AH-C830NCW, and 10mm x 10mm in the AH-C630W) that are tested and tuned by Denon sound masters. And, as the name suggests, the AH-C830NCW Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer additional noise cancellation.

The Denon AH-C830NCW Noise Cancelling Earbuds (main photo) leverage dual-microphones in each earbud and the Japanese firm's "advanced processing" to reduce ambient noise. With Transparency Mode, the noise-cancelling and ambient sound mixes can be switched quickly with a simple touch sensor, and there's a wearer detection function to automatically pause music when you remove the buds.

Denon's true wireless earbuds AH-C830NCW and AH-C630W have, says the firm, been carefully designed using extensive ear canal simulations and each earbud comes with silicone tips in three sizes for maximum comfort.

(Image credit: Denon)

Both models are IPX4 rated too, which means they should be safe to wear during heavy rain or particularly energetic workouts. Additionally, the Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature Google Fast Pair for easy and convenient device pairing.

In terms of battery life, you'll get up to six hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours total (Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds), or up to four-and-a-half hours of music on a single charge and up to 18 hours total (Denon Wireless Earbuds) using juice provided by each model's charging case, which is supplied via USB-C.

For clear voice calls, Denon's AH-C830NCW Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature dual beamforming microphones working in conjunction, with a third mic taking advantage of the ear canal’s natural shielding against wind and ambient noise to bring additional voice clarity. The Denon AH-C630W Wireless Earbuds (above), meanwhile, use a single microphone for voice calls.

Both models are available in black or white, with the Noise Cancelling Earbuds featuring a glossy finish with silver accents and the Wireless Earbuds featuring a chic matte finish. Both models are available now, priced £89 / £99 (around AU$163) for the AH-C630W and £139 / $159 (roughly AU$255) for the AH-C830NCW Noise Cancelling Earbuds.

