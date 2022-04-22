Denon's new soundbar has two built-in subwoofers, Dolby Atmos and a low price

What's better than a soundbar with a built-in subwoofer? A soundbar with two built-in subwoofers, that's what. And that's exactly what Denon has just launched.

The Denon DHT-S217 has two down-firing subwoofers to add plenty of low-end rumble to proceedings. But that's not the only trick up its sleeve – it also has Dolby Atmos to create virtual surround sound.

Despite boasting all this tech, the DHT-S217 stands just 6.6cm tall, so can be placed in front of most modern TVs without obstructing the view. Or you can wall mount it, if that suits you better.

Bluetooth comes as standard for beaming audio to it from a mobile device or a laptop. There are four sound modes to choose from (Movie, Night, Music and Pure), depending on what you're watching and how late it is. And when you're struggling to make out what these gruff movie stars are saying, you can fire up the Denon Dialog Enhancer. This has three different modes to the adjust dialogue level without affecting overall volume, so you can follow what's going on without bothering the neighbours.

The Denon DHT-S217 launches in May for £249 (€269, or about $325, AU$438).

