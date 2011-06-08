D&M, the parent company of Denon and Marantz – and now, Boston Acoustics – has unveiled its product ranges for 2011, at a grand location on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Italy.

Both Marantz and Denon have focused plenty of attention on their receiver ranges, developing sonic performance while extending network capabilities and improving usability through new GUI interfaces.

2011 Marantz receivers

Marantz has announced four brand new receivers:

• NR1402 (£349)

• NR1602 (£529)

• SR5006 (£629)

• SR6006 (£849).

Its entry-level offering is the NR1402, priced at £349, carries 5 x 50w of amplification, has four HDMI 1.4 inputs, plus 3D, ARC and CEC compatibility, Multi EQ, Dolby Pro-Logic IIz, M-DAX2, and Marantz’s new ‘overlay’ GUI (graphic user interface).

Next comes the NR1602 (above) which delivers 7 x 50w, and adds HDMI upconversion, an iPod-compatible USB input and networking via AirPlay or DLNA.

That's followed by the SR5006 with 7 x 100w, networking, Pro-Logic IIz, that iPod USB input and M-DAX2.

Finally, the SR6006 has 7 x 110w, seven HDMI inputs, HDMI scaling up to 1080/24p, a clock jitter reducer and, wait for it, wait for it… a phono stage.

In all products carrying network capability, you can expect to see AirPlay, DLNA streaming up to FLAC-HD, streaming from Android devices, Napster, Last.FM, and support for Flickr – though you’ll have to wait a little longer for Spotify.

Marantz has also put concerted efforts into new set-up wizards that make the receivers easier for first-time buyers to set up and use (see below).

2011 Denon receivers

Denon is also awash with new brand new receivers:

• AVR-1312 £249

• AVR-1612 £379

• AVR-1912 £499

• AVR-2312 £799

• AVR03312 £999

A key product in this range is the AVR-1912 (pictured top): at what many consider a price ‘sweet spot’ of £500, it carries full networking capability with wide support for streaming formats including FLAC-HD.

The Denon remote app will continue, with updates to come, and versions for iPad and Android can be expected soon.

In addition, a new set-up wizard makes things easier, as does a redesigned fascia that includes icon-adorned ‘shortcut’ buttons that (among other things) make internet radio presets more accessible.

The new products also aim to stay ahead of future EU regulations on power consumption. Denon claims its been so successful, that "five years power consumption on one of these will cost you, we estimate, £12.80. Some receivers will run up a bill of £237".

All the new Denon AVRs have a minimum of four HDMI 1.4 inputs, ‘compressed audio restorer’ and the new ‘overlay’ graphic user interface.

Those interested in the entry-level AVR-1312 (£249) will also be offered the option of a full home cinema all-in-one system, the DHT-1312XP, which partners the ‘1312 with a Denon 5.1 speaker package and which will retail for £399.

2011 Denon Blu-ray players

There are also new Denon Blu-ray players: the DBP-2012UD (£749), with 32bit/192kHz DACs, 7.1 analogue output and a very sturdy dual-layer top plate to reduce vibrations.

Then there’s the DBP-1611UD (£449), which aims to be an affordable universal player, with 3D Blu-ray compatibility and DLNA networking.

New Denon network player

Lastly, Denon is launching its own ‘network player’, the DNP-720AE. It uses wi-fi, offers Last.FM and Napster, internet radio, AirPlay, plug’n’play USB, PC music file streaming and an FM/AM tuner. We look forward to reviewing it soon.

As we do all these products. It’s a strong 2011 showing from D&M, and we’ll bring you test verdicts on all these products just as soon as we can get our hands on them.

For more from the Denon/Marantz/Boston Acoustics launch, click here for our blog.

