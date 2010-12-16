So what's the connection? Well it seems Disney Consumer Products (DCP) joined up with Monster Cable to develop a Daft Punk-inspired range of Tron: Legacy electronics.

Musical duo Daft Punk composed the soundtrack for Walt Disney Picture's Tron: Legacy, opening nationwide in the US and UK in 3D on December 17th.

Monster engineers worked closely with DCP to create the new Daft Punk Edition Tron: Legacy over-ear headphones (try getting that into a headline).

Inspired by the robotic costumed duo, the headphones "immerse users in the world of Tron: Legacy with a special surround-sound mix of the Daft Punk-engineered soundtrack that comes with the headphones".

They're designed to not only refelect the design sensibilities of Daft Punk, but also to enhance both gaming and home cinema. Key features include:

• Monster's advanced studio driver for precise surround sound

• Extra-large over-ear drivers for deep bass

• An LED Light Drive System to recreate Tron: Legacy animated lighting effects

• Advanced noise isolation technology

• Removable boom microphone for gamers

• Monster ControlTalk for hands-free calling on your mobile

Daft Punk Edition Tron: Legacy headphones by Monster cost £249.95 and will be available in the UK from Comet, HMV, leading department stores and specialist retailers.

We suspect our First Tests editor will be just dying to get his hands on a pair of these.

