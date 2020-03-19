Coronavirus concerts: Neil Young will livestream "Fireside Sessions" from home

With all tours nixed for the foreseeable in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, artists are turning to livestreaming to stay in touch with their fans. Neil Young, ever-dedicated to maintaining the hi-res quality of his music for his devoted listeners, is streaming intimate concerts live from his own home – just don't tell him if you're listening on a laptop with "Fisher Price" sound quality.

Young announced his live series, dubbed “Fireside Sessions”, on his Neil Young Archives website on Monday.

“Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming. It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together,” wrote the singer-songwriter and legend, below a picture of his fireplace and two big shaggy dogs. (Oh, and in case you didn't know, his lovely wife is Daryl Hannah. Yes, the mermaid in Splash.)



On Monday evening, Young actually staged his first Fireside Session, (main picture) as part of a digital campaign rally in support of Bernie Sanders. Young performed the song Heart of Gold, shared on the People for Bernie Twitter account.

For details on further performances, Young encourages his followers to stay tuned to his social media accounts, except for one: Young says he's "dropping Facebook very very soon" – no worries, nothing wrong with exercising your right to Change Your Mind.

If, like most of us, you're spending a fair amount of time at home, Neil Young's live music can still tear into your living room Like a Hurricane. So Hey Hey, My My, it's not all bad news.

