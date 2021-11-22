Copland CSA70 is a purely solid-state 'entry-level' integrated amp

Copland has followed up its CSA 100 and top-of-the-line CSA 150 integrated amplifiers with an entry-level model. Unlike its hybrid siblings, the new CSA70 doesn't use tubes in the line stage, opting instead for solid-state architecture. That's paired with the same power amplifier technology as the CSA100 and CSA150, this time delivering 70 watts per channel into 8ohms.

The Copland CSA70 is both digital and analogue friendly, with inputs spanning three line-levels, two opticals and one coaxial, USB and MM phono apiece. As for outputs, there is a line out function, pre-out terminal and front-facing 6.3mm headphone socket.

Copland has worked hard to ensure the preamplifier section has low distortion (it has minimised paths by keeping the entire electric audio architecture on a single board, for one), while the power amp's feedback structure is claimed to be faster than conventional amplifiers and able to cover a wide frequency response. Copland says the amplifier has been designed to deal with any awkward dynamic loads that may be presented by connected speakers.

(Image credit: Copland)

Finally, the CSA70 has a motorized volume control that, unlike many digital volume attenuators, doesn't need additional electronics in the signal road.

Copland's most affordable integrated amp yet, the CSA70 is available with either a black or silver front panel, priced £2988.

We reviewed the pricier CSA 100 at the beginning of the year and found ourselves thoroughly impressed, leaving us to conclude that it is a "well-equipped and impressively capable amplifier...one of the class leaders at this level". We'd say that bodes very well indeed for the CSA70.

