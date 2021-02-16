Danish manufacturer Copland releases brand new top-of-the-line amplifier

Famous Danish manufacturer Copland has released a top-of-the-range integrated amplifier in its latest CSA series. The new CSA 150 is a hybrid design, using a double triode gain stage (6922) with MOS-FET buffering.

The solid-state bipolar output stage is rated with an output power of 150-watts per channel into 8Ω and 230-watts per channel into 4Ω.

According to Aleksandar Maksimovic of Audio Magic, which distributes Copland in Australia the new amplifier will deliver higher power when reproducing music. "Under dynamic conditions the CSA 150's current feedback power plant will deliver several times its rated power, more than enough to drive almost any loudspeaker," he said.

The Copland CSA 150 has a built-in DAC that uses an ES9018 Reference 32-bit DAC to provide multiple S/PDIF inputs (one coaxial, two optical) plus a USB input and has both PCM and DSD capabilities. An optional aptX HD Bluetooth module can be fitted if wireless capability is required.

For analogue use, the Copland CSA 150 has three unbalanced line inputs, two balanced line inputs and a phono input (MM). It also has a dedicated headphone output stage and balanced and unbalanced line-level outputs.

Copland rates the CSA 150 with a frequency response of 10Hz to 150kHz (–3dB) and a signal-to-noise ratio of 'better than' 90dB (IHF-A).

The Copland CSA 150 is available now, listed at AU$8400 in Australia. Pricing in other regions is yet to be confirmed, but this works out at roughly £4690 / $6530.