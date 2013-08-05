Chord Electronics has upgraded its flagship DSX1000 streamer by adding DSD (Direct Stream Digital) 64 playback over ethernet. The price of the network music player remains the same at £7500 for the standard finish (£7830 for nickel), and existing owners can get the upgrade for free via the internet.

The implementation of DSD 64 allows owners to enjoy playback of even higher resolution music via the system, in addition to 24-bit/192kHz PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio.

The DSX1000 decodes the incoming digital data steram using Chord Electronics' proprietary DAC (digital-to-analogue conversion) technology.

The latest-generation Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) architecture found inside the DSX1000 is the same technology used in Chord's flagship DAC, the QBD76 HDSD and its range-topping Red Reference MkIII CD player.

Additional features on the DSX1000 include UnP/DLNA access, a built-in analogue volume control, balanced XLR and RCA phono connections and a full-colour 3.5in TFT fron-panel display.

