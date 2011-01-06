Yes, that sounds like one of those marketing slogans we hear a lot at shows like this, but the company explains that its ideas encompass Smart Design to enhance the user-experience, Smart Experiences to make the widest range of content available on devices such as TVs, Blu-ray players and home cinema systems, and Smart Connections to allow automatic connection between components to share content.

And nowhere does all that seem to be coming together more than in the company's new TV and Blu-ray products: the flagship D8000 and D7000 LED-lit LCD TV ranges have a new ultra-narrow bezel design enabling TVs to be more picture and less cabinet.

It also has the Smart Hub app/content interface featured in almost all of Samsung's larger TVs this year.

Nor has plasma been overlooked in the new line-up: indeed, it's claiming its widest ever range of ultraslim plasma TVs, with narrow bezels meaning all models deliver larger screen sizes than the previous ranges.

Meanwhile a range of innovative Blu-ray players offer enhanced 2D-to-3D conversion, simpler wireless connectivity and ultra-slim designs: the flagship BD-D7500 can be wall-mounted, and stands just 2.8cm tall.

New too this year is One Foot Connection: pushbutton wireless synchronisation with suitable devices placed within 30cm of the player, for the sharing of content.

Even 3D glasses have got slimmer and lighter: as already reported, the company has new active shutter glasses, the SSG-3700CR, co-developed with spectacle manufacturer Silhouette.

As well as being light and adjustable, the new glasses are also prescription-ready, for those users needing to wear glasses but also wanting to enjoy 3D TV. Prescription lenses can be ordered to attach to the glasses.

Finally, there's a range of accessories designed further to enhance the TV experience. Wireless charging is available for devices such as those 3D glasses, there's a new touchscreen remote control able to show live TV on its 3in display

That's good, Samsung says, for ensuring you don't miss any of your favourite programme while you run to the fridge for refreshments! There's also an HD webcam designed for making Skype calls via your TV, complete with multiple microphones and autofocus.

For more on the Samsung CES 2011 launches, see our blog channel.

