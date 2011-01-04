Every year in early January, the global consumer electronics industry gathers in Las Vegas for CES, the world's biggest consumer electronics trade event.

It's the launchpad for most companies' new product ranges for the coming year, and a showcase for emerging technologies, from computers and home automation to hi-fi and all forms of home entertainment.

CES 2011 runs from January 6-9, and as the official international media partner for the show, we'll be there in force. The whathifi.com editorial team will bring you daily news, videos and blogs live from the show, keeping you informed with up-to-the-minute updates of all the new tech heading our way in 2011.

So whether your interest is in high-resolution audio/video streaming, 3D and web TV, gaming, Blu-ray, the latest hi-fi and AV kit or portable media devices, we'll report on everything you need to know.

One of the highlights of the show is its showcase of cutting-edge new tech, highlighted in the Innovations Design and Engineering Awards.

Since 1976, the Awards have given consumer manufacturers and developers an opportunity to have their newest products judged by a panel of experts, including independent industrial designers and engineers.

Products chosen as the most impressive in each category are selected as honorees and can be seen at CES in the Innovations Design and Engineering Awards Showcase.

As a taste of what's in store for 2011, here are the Top 10 'Best of Innovations' Awards chosen so far:

Category: Audio components

Classe Audio CA-M600 power amplifier

Category: Computer hardware

Digital Storm BlackiOPS 3D HD multi-gaming system

Category: Electronic gaming hardware

Microsoft Kinect for Xbox 360

Category: Online audio/video content

Sony Google TV & Blu-ray player

Category: Headphones

Sleek Audio SA7 wireless headphones

Category: High performance audio

Magico Q5 loudspeakers

Category: Home cinema accessories

Monster MAX universal 3D glasses

Category: Wireless handsets

HTC EVO 4G Android mobile

Category: Portable multimedia accessories

Belkin Grip 360 iPad case/handstrap/stand

Category: Home cinema speakers

GoldenEar SuperCinema 3 5.1 surround sound system

More details of CES 2011 and the Innovations Showcase can be found on the official CES website.

