Canton unveils DM76 and DM101 soundbases

A soundbar might be the most obvious option to boost your TV's sound, but there's plenty of value to be had in a soundbase. They're also simple to install - stick a TV on top and you're good to go. And Canton has a couple of new options for you to consider.

First up is the DM76, which is aimed at 40in TVs and above. It features 200 watts of amplification driving a 2.1 speaker system that comprises 50mm midrange driver and 19mm fabric-dome tweeter for each channel. The speaker's subwoofer section comprises not one but four 10cm bass drivers to help drive home those explosions.

(Image credit: Canton)

The Canton DM101 (above) is a bigger proposition and 30cm wider than its sibling, so it can accommodate TVs 50in and above. It uses the same 200W of amplification but uses double the number of midrange drivers per channel. The number of tweeters used and subwoofer configuration remains the same.

Both Canton soundbases ate designed to support up to 40kg and come with a lacquered finish, top surface made from heat-treated glass and metal grille.

They also share a number of features, including the option to switch between stereo and virtual surround modes, tweak bass, midrange and treble settings and alter the balance of sound based on where you position the soundbase.

Unfortunately, there aren't any HDMI inputs, so you'll have to connect your TV via their optical or coaxial digital inputs. Bluetooth (aptX) support allows you to stream your favourite tunes wirelessly. If you need extra oomph, you can always take advantage of their subwoofer output.

Both the Canton DM76 (£449) and DM101 (£549) are available to buy now in either silver or black.

