Having rounded up our favourite speaker launches of the show, we thought it only right to bring you the best of the rest, with new products from new brands and old favourites alike.

Highlights include Acoustic Research's M2 high-res music player (£900), Mass Fidelity's Core wireless speaker (£550) and Chord's new CPM 2800 Mk II integrated amp (£6690), not to mention Pro-Ject's 2 Xperience SB turntable (£1050) and a sneak peek at Quad's Artera range (around £1500 each) to boot.

These and plenty more are included in our round-up video above, so if you weren't able to make it down to the Bristol Show this year, click play and we'll get you up to speed.

