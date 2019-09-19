Bowers & Wilkins expands PX range of ANC wireless headphones

Bowers & Wilkins has today revealed four new pairs of headphones – and we've had a first look at their launch event. The PX5 on-ears (£270) and PX7 over-ears (£350) are wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, while the PI3 (£170) and PI4 (£270) are sport-orientated wireless earbuds.

These are all built-from-the-ground-up designs, utilising B&W's custom digital signal processing and all-new housings. Crucially, they are the first headphones in the market to facilitate Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec, which, announced late last year, promises class-leading, 24-bit/48kHz Bluetooth transmission quality and low latency.

(Image credit: Future)

The flagship PX7s (successors to the five-star PXs) sport 43mm drivers and promise 30 hour of battery (with a 15-minute quick charge furnishing you with 5 hours of playback), while the PX5s have 35mm drivers and claim 25 hours (you can get 3 hours from a 15-minute charge).

There's now 'low', 'medium' and 'high' levels of noise cancelling, and both pairs build on design of the PXs with carbon fibre composite arms that B&W says have the strength of aluminium but are half the weight.

Available in space grey and silver, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 will be available from next month.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The PI3 and PI4, meanwhile, are sporty neckband-style wireless in-ears with 8 and 10 hours of battery life respectively. The former features hybrid dual drivers (each powered by their own amplifier) in each bud, while the latter has a bigger driver, active noise-cancellation and magnetic earpieces that automatically pause your music when they're clipped together.

The PI3s will also be available next month, however the PI4s are due in January 2020.

