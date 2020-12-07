Bose Sport Earbuds down to their lowest-ever price at Amazon

The holiday season is always jam-packed with exciting deals, especially when it comes to premium headphones. Amazon has just knocked $20 off the latest Bose Sport Earbuds, crushing their asking price to just $159.

That's the lowest price we've seen these these typically $179 buds go for, which is hardly surprising – they've only been on sale for two months! It's rare to see Bose's latest headphones discounted so early in their lifecycle, so you might want to snap up this $20 saving while it lasts.

There's currently $20 off Bose's latest wireless earbuds at Amazon. Launched in October, they're IPX4 water-resistant, making them ideal for gym workouts. They're packed with features, too, including 15 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging. Choose from Triple Back, Glacier White and Baltic Blue finishes.View Deal

We've not reviewed the Bose Sport Earbuds (watch this space), but the fact that Bose is billing them as a "smaller and sleeker version" of the superb, five-star Bose SoundSport Free buds bodes well.

They hit stores a couple of months ago, in early October, priced at $179 and are pitched at fitness fiends who want premium sound and typically reliable Bose design but aren't fussed about noise-cancellation.

They share much of their specification with the pricer Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, including IPX4 water resistance, Volume-optimised Active EQ technology, on-bud touch controls, Bose Music app compatibility, and support for both quick and wireless charging.

Battery life is 15 hours this time – five in the buds, ten in the case – and Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard too.

It's rare to see a decent price-drop on a pair of premium Bose in-ear headphones that have only recently launched, so snap up this $20 saving at Amazon, Best Buy and a handful of other retailers now. The deal applies to all three finishes: Triple Back, Glacier White and Baltic Blue.

Prefer noise-cancelling buds? You might want to consider the five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Here's how they match up to the Apple AirPods Pro, which are too on the end of a discount, currently down from $249 to just $199 at Amazon.

