Bose Portable Home Speaker promises class-leading 360-degree sound

Standing out in the supremely-crowded Bluetooth speaker market isn't easy. Luckily for Bose, well, it's Bose, which just happens to be one of the most popular manufacturers of wireless speakers. So when there's a new Bose product, we're interested: step forward, the Bose Portable Home Speaker.

In keeping with recent products, the Bose Portable Home Speaker opts for an all-caps, does-what-it-says-on-the-tin naming convention, much like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

So we know it's a portable speaker, but what else does it do? Well, it claims 360-degree sound and, punchily, "deeper bass than any other portable smart speaker its size". (We're intrigued to hear it up against the likes of the Audio Pro C3 and Ultimate Ears Megablast.)

Weighing just over 1kg, there's a handy handle so you can carry it from room to room, with a 12-hour battery life promising to keep things playing when you're away from a plug socket.

In terms of playing music, there's Spotify Connect so you don't need to drain your phone's battery, plus Bluetooth and AirPlay 2. You can control the speaker with the power of your voice, too, thanks to the inclusion of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Interested? Available in triple black and silver luxe, the Bose Portable Home Speaker will go on sale on 19th September, costing £329/$349.

