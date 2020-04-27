Bose headphones deal: save $100 on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

If you're looking for a new pair of noise-cancelling cans, then boy do we have a great deal for you. A number of retailers, including Best Buy, have dropped the price of the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 by $100, bringing them down to just $299.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $399 $299 at Best Buy, Adorama and MS Store

The Soapstone colour scheme of these headphones is reduced by $100, while the Triple Black and Luxe Silver are both $50 off. Sonically they're both the same of course, with excellent noise cancelling, a decent sound and in-built access to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 earned a positive review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, combined with upfront sound quality and comfortable yet stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), giving you unparalleled control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

About the only downside we could find was the price compared to their better-value (and better-sounding) Sony WH-1000XM3 rivals, so this deal is very welcome indeed.

