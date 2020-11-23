Black Friday Beats deal: Beats X wireless headphones down to just $40 at Best Buy

Apple's Beats subsidiary brand has seen the launch of some fine pairs of headphones, and this deal saves you a stonking $109 on the MSRP of its neckband-style Beats X. They launched a couple of years ago (for $149) but to see this set of Beats wireless headphones for just $40 at Best Buy is still an outstanding deal.

And that's not all! If you're a new subscriber, you can also get four months of Apple's five-star music service, Apple Music, for free too – a subscription which would normally cost $9.99 per month, or $39.96 for the four months Best Buy is willing to bundle in with your new Beats buds.

Beats X just $40 with 4 months of Apple Music free!

Beats X wireless plus 4 months of Apple Music, $188.96 $40 at Best Buy (save $148.96)

While we've seen the Beats X headphones drop to $100 before today, we've never seen them for as little as $40. As long as the black set suits, Best Buy will give you this exceptional Black Friday deal now – and don't forget about the four month subscription to Apple's music streaming service (usually $9.99 per month) for new Apple Music customers! View Deal

The Beats X wireless headphones come, of course, from the Beats by Dre stable, which means they benefit from key Apple tech, in this case the Apple W1 chip. This means they'll pair quickly to Apple devices and auto-connect once powered back on, the connectivity is reliable and impervious to signal drops, and you get improved power efficiency when connected to iOS devices too. It the same chip as you'd find in the HomePod, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, original AirPods and Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless.

While they're not to be confused with the newer Beats Flex, that budget-friendly 2020 model still includes the W1 chip you're getting in this deal. The Beats Powerbeats (now into their 4th-generation and available in a special glow-in-the-dark Ambush edition) or Powerbeats Pro include the more advanced H1 chip, but if you want an inexpensive neckband design set of wireless Apple-friendly headphones, or you'd like to nab a free Apple Music subscription (and you're gifting the in-ears), it's a great little Black Friday deal...

Under intense review, we praised the Beats X wireless buds' "great wireless performance", "smart, simple look" and "energetic sound" – and that was when a pair would set you back one dollar shy of $150.

Our advice? $40 is not a lot of money for what you're getting...

