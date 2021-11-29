Cyber Monday TV deals: 10 best discounts on 4K TVs, OLED, smart TVs and more

Many of the best Cyber Monday deals are still live and that includes some stunning Cyber Monday TV deals. How do you find them? Actually, you don't have to, because we've gone and found all of the best Cyber Monday TV deals for you.

There's something for everyone here, including a very affordable 65-inch Vizio OLED, and great prices on the ever-popular LG C1 OLED range (plus an even cheaper LG A1 OLED).

So whether you want a new blockbuster TV to upgrade your home theater experience or a bargain for the bedroom, read on for our pick of the best TV deals this Cyber Monday...

Cyber Monday TV deals

TCL 55S21 55in 4K HDR Roku TV $228 at Walmart TCL 55S21 55in 4K HDR Roku TV $228 at Walmart

On a performance-per-pound basis, this TV could be hard to beat. The integrated Roku platform means the set is packed with streaming apps and easy to use, while the HDMI eARC connection is ideal for use with games consoles.

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 Sony XBR-65A8H OLED 4K Android TV $2899 $1499 at Best Buy (save $1300!)

Save a $500 on the Sony A8H, which provides Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for truly immersive entertainment. This Sony 4K smart TV supports Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices, and has the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The Acoustic Surface Audio technology means the whole screen is your speaker – clever.

LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV $1299 LG OLED48C1 48-inch OLED TV $1299 $1097 at Amazon

The C1 is the performance-per-pound champ of LG's 2021 OLED TV range, and this 48-inch version is just as good as its larger siblings. It's a particularly strong choice for gamers, and more tempting than ever with this discount.

LG OLED55C1 $1499 LG OLED55C1 $1499 $1297 at Amazon (save $202)

This 55-inch TV is probably the best size for most people – not too big, not too small. It packs some of LG's finest picture smarts into a package that's discounted by $202.

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 $1499 at Best Buy (save $500)

Best Buy has knocked $500 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in some great features, including Dolby Vision support. A 65-inch OLED TV at this price really is something to get excited about.

LG OLED65C1 $2499 LG OLED65C1 $2499 $1797 at Amazon (save $703)

This 65-inch OLED is the one that's flying off the shelves this Black Friday week and you can see why with this healthy $700 discount.

Sony XR-65A80J 55in 4K OLED TV $2300 Sony XR-65A80J 55in 4K OLED TV $2300 $1800 Best Buy (save £500)

This Sony OLED TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. Make sure to take advantage of this excellent deal.

Samsung 75-inch QN75QN84A QLED TV $2799 Samsung 75-inch QN75QN84A QLED TV $2799 $1899 at Best Buy (save $900)

There's big and then there's high quality and we suspect that this 2021 Samsung TV has both. Not one we've tested but Samsung's Mini LED-backed TVs have impressed this year. To bag a huge one like this for under $2000 looks like a bargain.

Sony XBR-75X950H 75-inch 4K smart TV $3500 Sony XBR-75X950H 75-inch 4K smart TV $3500 $2340 at Amazon (save $1160)

This Sony TV is your ticket to telly heaven thanks to a huge discount. Powered by Android TV and Alexa voice control, you've got plenty of streaming apps and loads of TV tech built-in. A great saving on a monster TV.

LG 77-inch OLED77A1 4K OLED TV $3000 LG 77-inch OLED77A1 4K OLED TV $3000 $2496 at Crutchfield (save $303)

LG's A1 is an excellent cheap OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. This deal includes 6 months free access to HBO Max.

