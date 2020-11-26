Best Buy wins Black Friday TV deals with 75-inch Roku TV for $600

Pray silence for the mother of all Black Friday TV deals (so far). Best Buy has just knocked $400 off this 75-inch Hisense 4K Android TV. Normally $1000, the 75H6510G 4K HDR Roku Android TV can now be yours for just $600.

The massive 40% discount is hard to ignore – as is the TV, which makes quite a statement with it's immersive, 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED panel. Support for Dolby Vision HDR and Google Assistant only help to sweeten the deal in our opinion.

Black Friday TV deal

Hisense 75-inch 4K HDR Android TV $1000 $600 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a genuine Black Friday TV deal, you just found one. This 75-inch H6510G pairs 4K resolution with support for premium Dolby Vision HDR. The Android TV operating system puts more than 5,000 apps at your fingertips, too, including Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu.View Deal

If you have the space, you could do a lot worse than fill it with this 75-inch Hisense TV. And while we haven't reviewed this particular model, we can tell you that Hisense TV offers superb value for money – both in terms of features and screen real estate.

As well as 4K picture quality, the 75H6510G boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR, promising improved contrast and colour reproduction when playing compatible content from streaming services and 4K Blu-rays.

Android TV is one of the best smart TV platforms in the business, too. As well as slick menus and great user-friendliness, it brings thousands of apps including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV, YouTube TV and many others.

There's even a voice remote thrown in, so you can control your TV just by speaking. Want to search for something? Open an app? Change volume? Switch input? Speak and it will be done.

With Google Assistant built in too, you can also use it to control other smart home devices, like your lights and thermostat, too. "Hey Google, dim the lights for movie night."

Android TV also has Chromecast built in, so you can cast photos, music, videos and more from your phone straight to the big screen. And it should sound pretty sweet too, thanks to DTS:Virtual X audio.

All that for only $600? That could well be a Black Friday first, although you'll find plenty more Black Friday TV deals here.

