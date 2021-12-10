Best Buy TV sale discounts some models by up to $1000

Best Buy has a huge TV sale on at the moment, with big money off big brands. But you'd better hurry – the sale ends Sunday.

The biggest discount is on the 85-inch Samsung Q60A – that has a huge $1000 off, dropping the price to $1799. But there are plenty of discounts for those of us of more modest means, too.

Save big with our pick of the best TV deals

Best Samsung TV deal

$2799 Samsung QN85Q60A $2799 $1799 at Best Buy (save $1000)

Your $2799 gets you 85 inches of pure televisual nirvana, with Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, the Tizen operating system, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, and pretty much every bell and whistle going. You can't argue with $1000 off.

That's a crazy saving, but it doesn't necessarily make it the best value deal in the Best Buy sale. That honour more likely falls to TCL, which has big discounts on its already modestly-priced TVs.

There's $330 off the 70-inch TCL 70S434, for example, bringing the price down to $499. And $300 off the slightly smaller (but QLED) 65-inch TCL 65R635, making it $999. Take a step down to 55 inches and you can save $120 on the TCL 55S434, paying just $329.

Best TCL TV deal

$829 TCL 70S434 $829 $499 at Best Buy (save $330)

This 70-inch monster gives you the Android TV operating system complete with Google Assistant voice controls and Chromecast built-in, HDR tech and Bluetooth for beaming content to it from a phone or tablet.

Another budget brand has some big money off a big TV, too. The Hisense 70A6G has 300 bucks off, making it just $549 – a great price for a 70-inch set.

Best Hisense TV deal

$849 Hisense 70A6G $849 $549 at Best Buy (save $300)

The 70-inch A6G packs over 8 million pixels, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for better contrast, and the Android TV operating system, with all the features that entails. And with $300 off, it's a great deal.

If you've got a bit more to spend on a premium set, there are big savings to be had, too. Like $400 off the 77-inch LG C1, bringing the price down to $2899. That's still a lot of money, but it is one of the finest TVs of the year – the 65-inch model won a What Hi-Fi? Award this year.

And there's $500 off the excellent 77-inch Sony A80J, making it $2999. Again, the smaller version won a What Hi-Fi? Award – in this case it was the 55-inch version.

Best Sony TV deal

$3499 Sony XR77A80J $3499 $2999 at Best Buy (save $500)

The A80J is a slightly lower-specced take on the A90J, but the compromises are so slight most people wouldn't notice them. And with $500 off the 77-inch model (and $100 of the 65- and 55-inchers), this is a deal not to be missed.

The sale only lasts until Sunday and some sets aren't available for delivery in all areas – but you can always do kerbside pick-up, with your TV ready in an hour. Opting for one of the bigger TVs? Better hire a van...

