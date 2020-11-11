Best Buy Black Friday sale: save up to 50% on KEF and Klipsch speakers

If you're looking to make a saving on speakers in the early Black Friday sale, then look no further than these KEF and Klipsch deals from Best Buy.

The KEF Q350 bookshelf speakers – a five-star rated, previous Award-winning speaker – have been reduced by $200, and are now down to $499, a saving of more than 28%.

And the Klipsch Reference range speakers are available with savings of up to $230, whether you're in the market for a bookshelf, floor speaker or a powered subwofer.

Best Buy speaker deals

KEF Q350 Series 6.5" bookshelf speaker $699 $499 at Best Buy

You can make a great saving on these five-star Award-winning speakers from KEF, which are now down to $499, a saving of $200. They're available in black, white or walnut from the Best Buy Magnolia online store.View Deal

Klipsch Reference speakers save up to 50% at Best Buy

Klipsch is one of the most recognizable speaker brands in the world and you can make a great saving in the Best Buy early Black Friday sale. The Klipsch Reference bookshelf, floor speaker and subwoofer have 50% savings of up to $240.View Deal

We were really impressed when we heard the KEF Q350 speakers, calling them "a cut above the rest" at the price. And now they're even cheaper.

The speaker on sale at Best Buy features a 6.5-inch 2-way driver and is available in black, walnut or white.

Klipsch is one of the biggest names in audio and home theater and there are savings across the range at Best Buy.

The Reference range features speakers of all sizes for every room, complete with center channel speakers and subwoofers for home theater systems.